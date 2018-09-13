German Minister for Europe Roth visits Macedonia on Friday

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, will pay Friday a working visit to Macedonia.

Roth is scheduled to meet his host, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, in Ohrid. Both of them will afterwards take part in an interactive debate ‘Macedonia on the Road to EU’. The debate will address the benefits of the EU membership status in the spheres of environment and sustainable development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Thursday in a press release.

The gathering is organized by MoFA, Germany’s Embassy in Skopje in cooperation with Ohrid municipality and the Ministry of Environment. lk/17:40

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.