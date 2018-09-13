FM Dimitrov: Visit of US Defense Secretary to Macedonia demonstrates Washington’s interest in Balkan stability

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) – The upcoming visit of US Secretary of State James Mattis to Macedonia reflects the significance Washington has been attaching to all ongoing processes in the Balkans, as well as its interest for the region to be stable and stop generating new problems, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart Ditmir Bushati.

Commenting the frequent visits of high international diplomats to Macedonia ahead of the 30 September referendum, Dimitrov said the world was aware of Macedonia’s determination to deal with, resolve the problems together with the neighbors and to move forward, which resulted in strong diplomatic support.

The referendum on Skopje-Athens deal for settling a long standing name issue that hindered Macedonia progress for nearly three decades is an opportunity not only for the country, but also for the Balkans and Europe, in terms of progress, step forward to prosperity and stability, Dimitrov said.

For Albanian FM Bushati the Skopje-Athens name deal bears great significance for the stability and the Euro-Atlantic perspective of the entire Balkan region.

‘Therefore I call on all citizens of your country, especially the ethnic Albanians living here, to support the historic Prespa Agreement,’ Bushati said.

He reaffirmed Albania’s support for Macedonia to become a full-fledged NATO member next years. lk/17:47

