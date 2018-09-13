Wess Mitchel: Macedonia ahead of historic opportunity, opposition to encourage citizens to vote (video)

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) – The opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader should voice clear stance on the upcoming referendum and encourage Macedonian citizens to come out and vote, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell, told reporters Thursday in Skopje.

The US see Macedonia as an important friend and partner, Mitchell said, notifying that the country has a historic opportunity to keep advancing on the path to NATO, EU membership.

‘We’ve talked at length in all of my meetings today about the upcoming referendum and my message to every Macedonian that I’ve met today is the same that this is a decision that only Macedonians could make. Macedonia has been on the path towards the West now for a very long time and we urge all Macedonians to exercise their fundamental freedom, but also responsibility at the time of referendum – to turn out and vote. I think this is a historic opportunity,’ Mitchell said after meeting Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

He refused to speculate what if referendum failed; saying once again the decision on the country’s future is in the hands of Macedonian citizens.

He also gave credit to both Macedonia and Greece for their efforts to reach a deal on the name issue, which was rather difficult for both countries.

PM Zaev once gain invited the opposition party to voice its stance on the referendum, saying that leadership is required now in Macedonia, one that will be able to recognize the significance of the present moment. He also voiced belief that vast majority of the citizens of Macedonia would say ‘yes’ for the country to become part of the most powerful military alliance – NATO and economic union – the EU. lk/20:41

