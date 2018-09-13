EU, NATO membership mustn't be an alibi for ‘bad’ agreement, President Ivanov tells EU’s Mogherini
- Thursday, September 13, 2018 9:18 PM
Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) – At a meeting Thursday with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov affirmed his support for the country’s accession to the Euro-Atlantic institutions, notifying that ‘the EU, NATO membership must be an alibi for a bad agreement.’
He said the country’s strategic goals must not be abused at the account of the national and the interests of the Macedonian people, the President’s Office said in a press release.
‘My stance isn’t altered. The EU, NATO membership is Macedonia’s strategic goal, but it can’t serve as an alibi for bad agreement, which rather than resolving is opening much more issues,’ Ivanov said. lk/21:17
