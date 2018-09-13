Name agreement unacceptable for opposition VMRO-DPMNE

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) – The EU, NATO membership is Macedonia’s strategic goal, but the agreement with Greece is not acceptable for VMRO-DPMNE, opposition party leader Hristijan Mickoski said late Thursday at a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell.

Mittchell and Mickoski agreed on the significance of the Western Balkans’ integration with the Euro-Atlantic institutions for the region’s stability and the need of support for implementing the necessary reforms to that effect, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release. lk/21:26

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.