Name agreement unacceptable for opposition VMRO-DPMNE

- Thursday, September 13, 2018 9:27 PM
Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) – The EU, NATO membership is Macedonia’s strategic goal, but the agreement with Greece is not acceptable for VMRO-DPMNE, opposition party leader Hristijan Mickoski said late Thursday at a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell.
Mittchell and Mickoski agreed on the significance of the Western Balkans’ integration with the Euro-Atlantic institutions for the region’s stability and the need of support for implementing the necessary reforms to that effect, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release. lk/21:26
