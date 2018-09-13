US Defense Secretary Mattis to visit Macedonia on Monday

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - US Defense Secretary James Mattis will pay a visit to Macedonia on Monday (Sep. 17), Macedonian government confirmed on Thursday.

Mattis is scheduled to meet Premier Zoran Zaev and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska. The meeting is to be followed by a press conference.

Earlier this week Mattis announced his plan to travel to Macedonia to express the US support for the upcoming referendum on the name agreement, but also to ‘make very clear’ that Washington stands against Russian aggression as the nation considers its invitation to join NATO.

“I'm going to go out and see our Macedonian friends on a rather swift journey over there and back,’ Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon. 'I'm going there to make very clear we stand with the Macedonian people.’ lk/21:39

