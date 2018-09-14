Without name issue solution, EU door will be closed for decades: Hahn tells MIA

Brussels, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - Ahead of his visit to Macedonia on Monday (Sept. 17), EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn in an interview with MIA said that if the opportunity of accepting the Agreement with Greece is missed at the September 30 referendum, the door to the EU will be closed “for decades.”

“If this opportunity is missed now, I am pretty sure that the door will be closed for decades, if not for good. One should be cautious in the politics, however in near future it will remain closed and this will be harmful for the citizens of the country,” Hahn told MIA.

Hahn, who is arriving for upcoming EU-Western Balkans Media Days, will also meet the citizens of Stip, where he will convey this message. His goal, as he said, is to explain the citizens the implications of Agreement with Greece and the progress on the EU path.

“The idea is to create something more, if there is European perspective, membership, this will attract international companies, companies that will create jobs, if there are more industries in the country it will have influence on small and medium sized enterprises because they have function of suppliers, all together it is stimulating for the economy. If the economy is internationally oriented it will have an effect on the quality of rule of law, independence of judiciary and finally, I think it is something that people are urging for,” Hahn underlined.

He is assured that if Macedonia fulfills the conditions set for start of EU negotiations, Macedonia can count on opening the talks by mid of 2019. In regard to conditional date for start of negotiations, he said that even without that conditionality Macedonia would have waited at least one year for actual start of negotiations because they require preparatory work.

“We can talk about the formulations, but in terms of content our procedures would not be different even if it was differently formulated. Because nevertheless we must prepare the opening of the negotiations in a way that, when we receive the green light, by middle of the next year, it will be possible only if the government in Skopje will done its homework. And this does not refer only to the name dispute, but also further implementation of the Urgent Reform Priorities, Priebe report, etc,” Hahn told MIA.

Asked about the "weak" messages of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on enlargement in his annual address, Hahn is not at all disappointed, on the contrary, Juncker sent the main messages last year, prompting a new strategy for enlargement. The processes have begun and “there is no need to talk, but to act,” Hahn underlined.

“It was clear that he was focused on other areas where progress is needed, because it is the intention of such a speech, to reflect on what has been done and to indicate what needs to be done. And in regard to the countries of the Western Balkans, everything is clear, everything has been told many times by more people and now it's up to all of us to take this moment further,” Hahn said.

Hahn in the interview with MIA’s correspondent in Brussels, also referred to the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, whereat “territorial exchange” or “correction of borders” is not excluded to be “part of the final jigsaw puzzle,” however every solution must contribute to the stability and prosperity of the region and that both sides are aware for the international obligations and concern of the international community. And lastly, he believes that a possible solution to this dispute is possible to happen by mid of 2019. sk/09:28

