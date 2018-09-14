IFIMES: Macedonia chooses between (self)isolation and Euro-Atlantic future

Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - A public survey of the Ljubljana-based International Institute for Middle East and Balkan Studies (IFIMES) shows that 63.6 percent of Macedonian citizens will take part at the coming referendum, while 67.3 percent favor EU and NATO membership by accepting the Prespa Agreement.

According to the survey, carried out between September 1-10 on 1,218 respondents in all six election districts, 17.4 percent of citizens will not go out and vote at the referendum, while 16.4 percent are against EU and NATO membership by accepting the Prespa Agreement.

Of those surveyed, 86.7 percent believe Macedonian citizens should demonstrate unity when it comes to the full-fledged EU and NATO membership, regardless of ethnic and political differences, while 79.8 percent say Euro-Atlantic integration is the right strategic direction of the country.

Majority of respondents (74.2 percent) have a negative opinion of President Ivanov's work, while 79.2 percent support the work of the Special Prosecutor's Office.

The survey is part of the IFIMES analysis "Macedonia chooses between (self)isolation and Euro-Atlantic future". ik/09:18

###

