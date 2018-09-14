Tsipras supports Zaev's referendum efforts

Athens, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has expressed wish, hope and support for Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev in his referendum efforts, MIA reports from Athens.

"I wish and hope this agreement will move forward. I wish, hope and support the efforts of Zoran Zaev to have success in the referendum and the even more difficult effort to secure a two-third majority in Parliament in order to ratify the constitutional revision. This is a great chance for Greece, a great chance for the region. It solves a problem that has been existing for decades," PM Tsipras told Euronews in Greek language.

According to him, the Prespa Agreement will get the required majority in the Greek parliament.

"This agreement will receive the absolute majority in the Greek parliament. I respect but do not agree with the position of my coalition partner. We have a sincere cooperation and I am certain he will stick to his principles, but will not disrupt the country's course to economic recovery and political stability," Tsipras explains when asked about the position of junior coalition partner Independent Greeks and its leader Panos Kammenos.

Regarding the possibility of early elections, held in parallel with the local and European elections in May 2019, he reiterated that the government's objective is to complete its four-year term, followed by regular elections next October. ik/09:27

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.