Dac: MIA should be always in the service of truth

Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - Stage, television and film actor Dragan Spasov-Dac in a short interview with MIA on its 20th anniversary reflects on the cooperation with the Agency so far all the while emphasizing the importance of journalistic objectivity, ethics and morality.

For 20 years, MIA as a professional public information service has been reporting, amongst other things, about the private and professional lives of public figures. How important for you is the cooperation with the state news agency having in mind that such coverage is usually part of entertainment magazines, tabloids, TV shows, etc?

We all have many 'faces'. A private one, a professional one and bearing in mind the statement 'If you're not turned on to politics, politics will turn on you', I think that all public figures have a social duty, every way they can and according to their political beliefs, to take part in the public life of our country. And, hence, my satisfaction with the cooperation with MIA that is ongoing since its beginnings.

Do you have any suggestions for MIA in the future to expand its offer in order to have closer cooperation with prominent figures in the field of music, sport, film, theater, etc?

MIA should be present (without exception) at every important sporting, cultural event. My suggestions are that MIA should always be in the service of truth, because in the past (and it hasn't stopped till this day) our people were and still are exposed to para-news, semi-information and disinformation, which is how our social awareness is shaped. As long as it sticks to the truth, it doesn't matter what area MIA will develop and with whom. It's always a challenge to cooperate with public figures, both for MIA and the interlocutors. And it will remain so in the future as long as MIA protects its professional and ethical credibility. The rest is less important.

How important is for you to cooperate with the media about some career achievements? Do you think that media promotion is as important as having a talent to achieve professional goals?

For me, it has been always a challenge to cooperate with the media. Very few people know about the quality of a script, directing or the secrets of the art of theater, but I have always paid attention to present art to our citizens in cooperation with the media, of course. Having in mind that theater is a profession that is public and is subject to criticism, the role of the media is to report information and positions, as they are, to the public. In the end, the public will 'process' and deliver a verdict about the news that are reported.

As for media presence vs talent, I think that talent and hard work, dedication and sincere love for the craft are stronger than the need to be ever-present in the media. Our profession is public and curious fans can get the answers to their questions only by coming to see a show. Today, the media are dominated by three-minute, consumerist topics.

With the rise in para-media of any kind, the question is whether media presence does any good given the credibility of the press in our country.

What's your message for MIA on its 20th birthday?

I wish MIA on its 20th anniversary longevity that has to be earned with objectivity and ethics and morality. Anything else is a waste of time, money and other resources.

As long as you are on the side of the common people, this is the real reason for your existence.

Gabriela Tocko

Tr. by Bisera Altiparmakova

