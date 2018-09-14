Ahmeti, Xhaferi meet US Assistant Secretary of State Mitchell

Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - Leader of Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) Ali Ahmeti met Thursday in Skopje with the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell and US Ambassador to Macedonia Jess Baily, reads DUI’s press release.

Mitchell expressed support to Euro-Atlantic perspective of Macedonia and the region.

Ahmeti expressed his gratitude for the contribution of the United States to freedom, peace and democratization not only in Macedonia, but across Southeast Europe.

“The achieved success in these two decades is mutual and is being wrapped up by implementation of the Prespa Agreement and integration into NATO and EU. Therefore, Ahmeti personally and party members are fully mobilized and dedicated to the success of this process because the citizens of this country, Albanians, Macedonians and all others, want this,” reads the press release.

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, who also met Thursday with the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell, underlined that visits by senior US officials proves the commitment of our strategic partner to promote Macedonia’s integration process in NATO and the EU.

This is another in a series of visits by US officials to confirm the clear, strong and unequivocal support for the Republic of Macedonia, Xhaferi’s Cabinet said in a press release.

Xhaferi said that the priority of the new majority is the realization of the strategic goal of the Republic of Macedonia, that is, full-fledged NATO membership, and therefore the focus was primarily on improving relations with neighbours. First, the Treaty of Friendship with the Republic of Bulgaria, and then the Agreement with the Republic of Greece, was signed, in order to overcome the last obstacle in the realization of the goal,” reads the press release.

According to the press release, Mitchell said that the public in Macedonia is already aware of the extent to which US strongly support Prespa Agreement, emphasising the importance of the positive outcome of the upcoming referendum, bearing in mind that this is in favour of the state.

Mitchell underlined that United States will continue to give unequivocal support to the progress of the Republic of Macedonia, assuring that his country's focus on the region is constant and unchanged. sk/11:40

