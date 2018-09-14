МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, September 14, 2018, 

2017 agriculture subsidies transferred to farmers: agency

Friday, September 14, 2018  11:59 AM

2017 agriculture subsidies transferred to farmers: agency

Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - Ninety-nine percent of 2017 subsidies in the amount of MKD 6,8 billion (EUR 110,4 million) have been transferred to farmers as of 1 September 2018, said Payment Agency director Nikolce Babovski on Friday.

Babovski noted that most of the funds have been allocated for garden crops and the least for organic production.

According to him, the realization of the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance in Rural Development (IPARD) funds has significantly increased.

Бабовски

Nearly 1,100 agreements were concluded within the IPARD 1 programme, while 900 are expected with only the first call of IPARD 2.

"The next IPARD 2 call will be released soon. I cannot say when, but certainly by the year-end. The agency wants to help farmers in getting as much funds as possible, which is beneficial for the Macedonian economy," said Babovski. ik/11:57

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/13/2017 2:50:37 PM With subsides on hold, agriculture could suffer a blow
3/3/2017 9:23:12 AM Government to discuss law amendments over payment of agriculture subsidies
6/30/2016 9:03:31 PM Agriculture Ministry says budget revision will not lead to cuts to farm subsidies
11/30/2015 9:34:01 AM New round of agriculture subsidies payments begins on Monday
10/8/2015 12:07:18 PM Finance Ministry pays agriculture subsidies
Top