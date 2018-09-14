2017 agriculture subsidies transferred to farmers: agency
- Friday, September 14, 2018 11:59 AM
Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - Ninety-nine percent of 2017 subsidies in the amount of MKD 6,8 billion (EUR 110,4 million) have been transferred to farmers as of 1 September 2018, said Payment Agency director Nikolce Babovski on Friday.
Babovski noted that most of the funds have been allocated for garden crops and the least for organic production.
According to him, the realization of the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance in Rural Development (IPARD) funds has significantly increased.
Nearly 1,100 agreements were concluded within the IPARD 1 programme, while 900 are expected with only the first call of IPARD 2.
"The next IPARD 2 call will be released soon. I cannot say when, but certainly by the year-end. The agency wants to help farmers in getting as much funds as possible, which is beneficial for the Macedonian economy," said Babovski. ik/11:57
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:53 PM | Poll: Citizens say political parties promote nationalism
Nationalism equals to selfishness, political parties are to be blamed for nationalism, say responden...
- 4:18 PM | Ambassador Zbogar: Successful referendum – precondition for Macedonia to commence EU accession talks
It is very clear that the success of the referendum and, consequently, the change of the Constitutio...
- 3:31 PM | Hurricane Florence: Life-threatening storm lands in North Carolina
Hurricane Florence has made landfall on the US East Coast, bringing with it winds, heavy rains and w...
- 2:44 PM | Hahn: Without name issue solution, EU door will be closed for decades
Commissioner, you are travelling to Skopje on Monday, what is the reason of your visit? For our s...
- 1:59 PM | Norwegian support in preparations for EU accession talks
Norway will provide support worth EUR 2 million to Macedonia, used in part for the country's prepara...