2017 agriculture subsidies transferred to farmers: agency

Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - Ninety-nine percent of 2017 subsidies in the amount of MKD 6,8 billion (EUR 110,4 million) have been transferred to farmers as of 1 September 2018, said Payment Agency director Nikolce Babovski on Friday.

Babovski noted that most of the funds have been allocated for garden crops and the least for organic production.

According to him, the realization of the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance in Rural Development (IPARD) funds has significantly increased.

Nearly 1,100 agreements were concluded within the IPARD 1 programme, while 900 are expected with only the first call of IPARD 2.

"The next IPARD 2 call will be released soon. I cannot say when, but certainly by the year-end. The agency wants to help farmers in getting as much funds as possible, which is beneficial for the Macedonian economy," said Babovski. ik/11:57

###

