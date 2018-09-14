Prespa Agreement in Greek parliament by February or March: speaker

Athens, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - There is no way that the Prespa Agreement cannot be ratified, said Greek Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis, MIA reports from Athens.

In an interview with Greek TV station Alpha, Voutsis says the name solution will be tabled before the MPs in February or March, and endorsed by a clear majority.

"As soon as the neighboring country meets all prerequisites stipulated in the agreement, and if the deal is introduced for a vote in the Greek Parliament, probably in February or March, there will be a clear majority of 151-152-153 MPs, maybe reaching up to 170," said Voutsis. ik/12:33

