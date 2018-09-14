EU socialists urge EPP to convince VMRO and New Democracy on name deal
- Friday, September 14, 2018 1:25 PM
Brussels, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - The Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group in the European Parliament called on European People’s Party (EPP), to urge Macedonia’s VMRO-DPMNE and Greece’s New Democracy parties, which are affiliated with the centre-right EPP, to support the name deal.
“We call on the political opposition from the EPP parties in both countries to demonstrate responsibility and to support the agreement,” the leader of the S&D group, Udo Bullmann said.
He said that name deal will not only unlock the Euro-Atlantic perspective for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia but also will help to consolidate peace and stability in the country as well as in the region. sk/13:23
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:53 PM | Poll: Citizens say political parties promote nationalism
Nationalism equals to selfishness, political parties are to be blamed for nationalism, say responden...
- 4:18 PM | Ambassador Zbogar: Successful referendum – precondition for Macedonia to commence EU accession talks
It is very clear that the success of the referendum and, consequently, the change of the Constitutio...
- 3:31 PM | Hurricane Florence: Life-threatening storm lands in North Carolina
Hurricane Florence has made landfall on the US East Coast, bringing with it winds, heavy rains and w...
- 2:44 PM | Hahn: Without name issue solution, EU door will be closed for decades
Commissioner, you are travelling to Skopje on Monday, what is the reason of your visit? For our s...
- 1:59 PM | Norwegian support in preparations for EU accession talks
Norway will provide support worth EUR 2 million to Macedonia, used in part for the country's prepara...