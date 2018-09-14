Norwegian support in preparations for EU accession talks

Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - Norway will provide support worth EUR 2 million to Macedonia, used in part for the country's preparations to start EU accession talks in June 2019.

Norwegian Ambassador Arne Sannes Bjørnstad and representative of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) signed Friday the cooperation agreement, in the attendance of Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Audun Halvorsen, State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vice Premier Osmani said Norway is Macedonia's long-standing partner and supporter of its Euro-Atlantic integration process. The EUR 2 million grant is part of a regional project for socio-economic development of local self-government units, portion of which will be allocated to the Secretariat for European Affairs in establishing a network for negotiations with the EU and entry into the second stage of the Stabilization and Association Agreement.

"This assistance and support is not only timely but also to the right place, the Secretariat, and implemented by UNOPS. We are optimists that the project will be efficient and effective," said Osmani.

State Secretary Halvorsen said the grant will contribute to the socio-economic development and Euro-Atlantic integration, so that Macedonia's EU accession process is faster and more efficient.

"The key priorities will be to build the capacities of the Secretariat, support the main negotiator and strengthen the expertise of the ministries involved in the process. We are all aware that the EU negotiating process will be challenging, but if the candidate-country is well-prepared it will be in a far better position. Norway had started the preparations to join the EU on two occasions, and although we are not a member of the Union, we have first-hand experience and understanding of what these negotiations entail," said Halvorsen.

According to him, there is an unprecedented momentum in Macedonia, which is at a turning point, adding that the Norwegian government will continue to strongly support the country's EU accession process. ik/13:54

