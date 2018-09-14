Hahn: Without name issue solution, EU door will be closed for decades

Brussels, 14 September 2018 (MIA)

Commissioner, you are travelling to Skopje on Monday, what is the reason of your visit?

For our second Media Days we have created a new format after the Speak Up conferences we’ve organised for many years in Brussels. We have organised last year for the first time in Tirana Media Days where we address the media situation in the Western Balkans, not only from the perspective of journalists but also from the economic angle, from the different parts of the media sector, social media, print media, visual media etc. How is the situation of the media in the region, for example public broadcasters are under pressure in a country, how their financial independence can be guaranteed, so there are many elements, qualification, education, training of journalists, all this will be addressed. There was a very early decision after the event last year to hold the second event in Skopje, also to support the positive events we have faced there over the last year.

And it comes at a critical time for Macedonia, as the referendum is coming up. Will you use the visit for meeting with officials and getting your message across?

It’s a positive coincidence, we had to decide about the date of this media conference months ago but now I will use it to talk to Prime Minister but also to the opposition leader and to have a citizens dialogue in Shtip. Because I think it’s useful if European officials explain what are the pro and cons of such an agreement, but at the end it’s the sovereign decision by the people of FYROM, still I have to say FYROM.

You are going to talk to the citizens, what will you tell them to convince them?

It’s about a choice, we have invested a lot to bring the country back to the Euroatlantic track. We have seen for many years blocking of the European aspirations as we came forwards several time as a Commission with a recommendation to start negotiations, which was not possible. Now there is a possibility. It would be the result of an agreement between Greece and FYROM on the name issue. I understand nobody is really happy, neither in FYROM, nor in Greece, which often is an indication that the compromise is not such a bad one. And so one has to outweigh between what it means to become a member of the EU and what are the consequences if this is not possible. Because if now we don’t use this window of opportunity, I’m pretty sure this window is closed for decades. If not forever. We should be cautious in politics but for a foreseeable future it’s closed. So this would be detrimental for citizens in the country.

So, you are saying that if the referendum doesn’t pass and there is no agreement with Greece, Macedonia is losing its European track?

Yes, it will be again blocked and there is a risk of a kind of isolation, which I wouldn’t consider to be a splendid isolation. But which will definitely hamper the economic and societal development of the country, and what we’re aiming for is to have a country which can become full member of the EU, but it’s not about becoming member of the Union, it’s about improving the living conditions of the citizens, to have a perspective, to stay in the country, not to be forced to migrate and I think it’s also it should not be the aim of a country in the 21st century to depend on remittances and things like that, so the idea is to create something more if there is a European perspective, European membership, it will definitely attract international companies, companies which will create jobs. If you have more industry in the country this will have impact on SMEs because they usually have a supply function. So altogether, a stimulation, a boost for the economy and if there is more international related economy, it has immediate impact on the quality of the rule of law, independence of the judiciary and finally it’s something people are looking for.

Last time I interviewed you, you were pretty convinced that Macedonia would get a clean date for accession negotiations, this didn’t happen and Macedonia got a conditioned date. Critics of the agreement say that we have no guarantee right now that by accepting the deal we will get a date next year. What kind of guarantees are given to the Macedonians that if they choose to change the name of the country this will mean speeding up the process and getting the date?

I wouldn’t be a serious politician if I give you a 100 percent guarantee, this is not possible but listening to all them afterwards, in the General Affairs Council, to president Macron, and others, I think if the country is delivering on its promises and agreements then it’s very realistic that we can keep our timetable. And once again, it’s not only about resolving the name issue, there are many other elements which have to be fulfilled and this is why one can always discuss about the language, but on the substance our procedures wouldn’t be different if it would have been a different language, because in any case we have to prepare the opening of negotiations. So when we get the green light mid of next year, this is only possible if a lot of homework is done by that time by the government in Skopje and this is not only the name issue. It’s also further implementation of the Urgent Reform Priorities, the Priebe report, etc.

There are many other elements which have to be fulfilled to go to the next step. But I am pretty confident that all this is achievable in particular if there is this strengthened, future oriented approach. All these decisions in the Parliament is not about pleasing us, few European officials in Brussels, it’s about their own decision about their own future destiny; it’s in the hands of the Macedonian citizens, what is their personal perspective.

About Jean-Claude Juncker’s State of the EU speech, it seemed like one of the weakest lines on enlargement ever. He didn’t even repeat the usual “confirming the EU perspective for the region”, he simply called on member states to “define” their attitude. Were you disappointed?

Not at all because last year he made a very bold statement on the European perspective which triggered our strategy; based on this strategy we’ve seen a lot of positive developments, and now we are in the process of implementation. I would say this year it was not necessary to spend too much time on this subject because everything is in the pipeline, there is nothing more to add. Now it’s on all of us to implement. His speech last year was the launch event of all the activities we had in the meantime. I think it was obvious he concentrated on other areas where progress is needed. That’s the intention of such a speech to take stock but also to indicate what should be done. And because of the European perspective of these partner countries everything is clear, said several times by many people, now it’s on all of us who deal with this subject on a daily basis to use this momentum further. Which will be supported by the fact that the next member states which are chairing the EU are all very committed to enlargement of the Western Balkans. So there is a very positive political environment, this should be used and in that respect everything is clear and it’s not necessary to talk to much but to act.

So there is no change of position on the part of the Commission?

Quite the opposite, it’s a confirmation.

On Serbia and Kosovo now and the talk of border change or land swap. Is the position of the Commission now clear on this? Are you in favour or against such an option?

I understand that there is a lot of interest, maybe irritation or curiosity of what this dialogue involves but it’s too premature too make any further statements. The whole dialogue is facilitated by HR Mogherini and her team. I understand their intensive negotiations are rightly so not always announced in public, but it’s indeed too premature to make any comments further than we have made; We should allow them to enter these negotiations with a very open-minded approach. Of course they know the international constraints, concerns and I think the whole story is well captures in the sentence: each bilateral solution concerning a conflict in the region has to contribute to more stability, prosperity and resilience in the whole region. It can’t be that any bilateral solution is at the cost of others. Quite the opposite, it must further contribute to overall goal and to all six countries sooner or later in the EU. Because it’s what the Union is aiming at, have all 6 in because it’s the only way if we have a sustainable and reliable settlement of tensions, and the whole concept would not fly if only two or three countries are in and others stay out. It won’t lead to more stability in the region. All six in but has to be done in a way that each bilateral agreement is an add-on to the overall goal.

That doesn’t answer if the Commission is in favour or not of a land swap option?

This is already an answer. When I’m saying let’s enter these negotiations with an open-minded approach and actually such an agreement will consist of many, many elements where this may be one of the final puzzles but is not the only thing. Take as an example the agreement between Athens and Skopje, everybody is talking about the adjective North. But the agreement consists of 35 or 40 pages and is listing a long list of elements which are addressed so I suppose an agreement between Belgrade and Pristina will consist of more than 35 or 40 pages and it’s also most likely too optimistic to believe this will be done in the next couple of weeks.

That’s what I was going to ask next, do you believe it can soon be reached, say in the next year?

Well it should be our common aim to have an agreement till mid of next year also because then there is a new commission, new HR and things won’t become better if we extend the negotiations too long. All involved parties are aware what is at stake, what is realistic and possible but we should now let them negotiate like in many other areas bilateral negotiations are necessary to settle all these pending issues which are a precondition for joining the EU.

Tanja Milevska, MIA’s Brussels correspondent

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.