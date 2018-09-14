Ambassador Zbogar: Successful referendum – precondition for Macedonia to commence EU accession talks

Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - It is very clear that the success of the referendum and, consequently, the change of the Constitution, is a precondition for the country to move forward in its EU integration, EU Ambassador to Macedonia Samuel Zbogar says in an interview with the web-portal ‘European Western Balkans’.

‘The referendum day is an important day for the country, because citizens are not only deciding on the agreement with Greece, but also about what kind of future they want. The question itself is linked to EU and NATO membership, but even if it was not, it is very clear that the success of the referendum and, consequently, the change of the Constitution, is a precondition for the country to move forward in its EU integration,’ Zbogar says.

The EU member states decided in June to open negotiations in a year, so we are working on that scenario – we have started the screening process so that everything is prepared next June when ministers make another decision. A precondition for that is that the Agreement is implemented, he says.

‘I understand it is a difficult decision. It is the issue of a country’s name. I understand people who are emotional about it and who, in a way, struggle with it. But I am also convinced that the reason will prevail over the emotions…People must know that we will respect their decision, because people must live with the consequences of their decisions, but we all hope, and our leaders were very clear, that the results will enable us to continue to work on opening negotiations next year,’ Zbogar says.

He refuses to comment a possibility for the referendum to fail, pointing out that people should not be mislead that voting against the agreement or boycotting it, would not have consequences for the country’s EU integration.

‘This is so clearly linked, so I think it is good for the people that go to vote to realize it. I do not want to talk about negative scenarios. This is a consultative referendum. It is important that the Parliament changes the Constitution with the two-thirds majority, which is a complicated process.

So, I would not want to speak about what would happen if the referendum fails, but it is very clear that we can talk about opening of negotiations next June only if the agreement gets fully implemented before the end of the year or before Greece takes the ratification to its own Parliament,’ Zbogar says. lk/16:17

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.