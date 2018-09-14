Poll: Citizens say political parties promote nationalism

Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) – Nationalism equals to selfishness, political parties are to be blamed for nationalism, say respondents taking part in poll, conducted by the Civil-Freedom Center within the project ‘Patriotism-YES, Nationalism-NO’.

A great number of respondents pinpointed political parties as generators of the negative consequences of the processes in Macedonia, Civil-Freedom Center chair Xhabir Deralla told a press conference on Friday.

‘These polls show that citizens are rather capable to make a difference between patriotism and nationalism. They are also aware of the consequences of hating certain communities and countries under the veil of alleged love for the fatherland. All of these show that the political culture in Macedonia is not as poor as some wish to believe,’ Derlla said.

On many occasions, he said, the Civil-Freedom Center has notified that nationalism is a tool of the destructive forces in Macedonia, which have been hindering the democratic processes in the country.

Santa Argirova, prominent journalist and the project-collaborator, views the nationalism as an addictive drug for people and tool for keeping certain governments in power. It is an obstacle to progress, promotion of new ideas for improving the life of citizens, she said.

The project ‘Patriotism-YES, Nationalism-NO’ aims to explain the difference between patriotism and nationalism and to show the benefits and consequences of nationalism, which will contribute to strengthening coexistence, improving of relations with neighbors and accelerating the Euro-Atlantic integration processes of Macedonia.

The project is financed by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation. lk/16:52

