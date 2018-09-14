German FM Maas to visit Macedonia next week
- Friday, September 14, 2018 5:38 PM
Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) – Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is set to visit Macedonia on Tuesday.
Maas is scheduled to meet his counterpart Nikola Dimitrov and deliver a speech at a debate on Macedonia’s road to the EU membership.
Maas is the third high German official to visit Macedonia ahead of the 30 September referendum in the country.
Chancellor Angela Merkel was in Skopje on 8 September – Macedonia’s Independence Day, while Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office, is visiting the country today. lk/17:37
###
