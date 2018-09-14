PM Zaev meets IFC delegation

Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev had a meeting Friday with a delegation of the International Financial Corporation (member of the World Bank), led by IFC Europe and Central Asia Director Wiebke Schloemer. Thomas Lubeck, IFC Regional Manager for Central and Southeast Europe, also attended the meeting, the government said in a press release.

Zaev and the high guests agreed that Macedonia’s future, as NATO, EU member, offered citizens and companies access to a market of over 500 consumers.

In the next period IFC is set to increase its support for the private sector and projects for improving electricity supply in the country from renewable sources, Schloemer said at the meeting.

IFC has been reviewing possibilities for stimulating the development of micro, small and medium companies by facilitated access to finances, Schloemer said.

Extending gratitude for the IFC support, Zaev said the government was undertaking concrete measures to improve the competitiveness of domestic companies, which will create jobs and keep the young people from departing their homeland. lk/18:48

