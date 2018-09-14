Macedonia to introduce monitoring system for equitable regional development

Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia will introduce an electronic system to monitor how budget funds, aimed for equitable regional development, are being spent in all planning regions.

Failing to take measures for equitable distribution of funds for surpassing the differences in the development of planning regions Macedonia will have only three large cities everybody would like to live, Vice-Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev said Friday.

The IT tool will be developed in cooperation with the Swiss Government as part of the project for on a sustainable and inclusive equitable regional development, which is to be implemented by the end of 2020.

The development of the software for monitoring how the budget money was being spent in every part of the country is part of Swiss Government-funded projects, being realized in Macedonia since 2012, Swiss Ambassador Stephane Tomagian said.

Minister of Local Self-Government Suhejl Fazliu expects for the new electronic system to offer timely information to all institutions in charge of regional development.

It is important for citizens to be included in setting the priority projects that will meet their needs, Fazliu said. lk/19:27

