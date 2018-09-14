FM Dimitrov: Upcoming referendum – crossroad for strengthening Macedonia’s statehood

Ohrid, 14 September 2018 (MIA) – The 30 September referendum is crossroad at which the people of Macedonia should strengthen the country’s statehood with preserved Macedonian identity and language, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told Friday to citizens of Ohrid within the pro-plebiscite campaign.

The resolving of the name issue was very difficult, but it put an end to a dispute that has been hindering Macedonia’s progress for 27 years, Dimitrov said, pointing out that the name agreement doesn’t not only settles the matter but is also a symbol of historic reconciliation between two nations.

‘Being a patriot means to face and resolve a problem in a best possible manner. We see that there are problems in Greece as well in terms of accepting the (name) agreement. To take a place on the EU, NATO table all members should invite you. Therefore, we had to persuade Greece that our place is with all of them. The international community has recognized our will, determination to take the matters in own hands and move forward,’ Dimitrov said.

NATO membership status means secure borders, stability, which is a prerequisite for attracting more foreign investments, Dimitrov said.

‘Macedonia’s future is with NATO and EU, in a company of stable countries – let’s be part of this world,’ The FM said.

Considering the opposition of some EU members to the enlargement process, he went further, Macedonia should do its homework and seize this unique opportunity at a time when the responsibility of present generation and the future of the next one are put to the test.

‘We have an opportunity to join NATIO and embark on the train travelling to the EU,’ Dimitrov said, voicing belief that citizens would make the right decision for stable, prosperous Macedonia. lk/20:21

