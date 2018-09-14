PM Zaev: Referendum opens EU, NATO doors for Macedonia

Demir Hisar, 14 September 2018 (MIA) – Finally after 27 years the EU, NATO doors are open for Macedonia and I am certain that citizens will seize the opportunity and make the right decision on the referendum day – 30 September, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told Friday to citizens of Demir Hisar within the pro-plebiscite campaign.

He also notified the benefits of Skopje-Athens (name) agreement, including the fact that the Macedonian language would enjoy international recognition.

‘The Macedonian is going to be the 26 official language within the EU, which means that all of EU official documents will be translated into the Macedonian language, as it is the case with the languages of all EU member states,’ Zaev said.

He invited the citizens of Demir Hisar to come out en masse and vote ‘FOR’ in the 30 September referendum. lk/21:30

