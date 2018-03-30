Info-session on tourism development sub-grants

Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - An info-session over the second call for sub-grants through the Project for Local and Regional Competitiveness of Tourism will be held in Skopje on Friday.

The call is open for municipalities, regional planning centres, public institutions, non-profit organizations (business associations, chambers of commerce, civil society organizations, education and training centres), profit organizations, micro and small enterprises registered in the country.

The objective is to address shortcomings that are important for tourism development.

The sub-grants for infrastructure investments amount from EUR 100,000 to EUR 1 million for single applications or up to EUR 3 million for partnership of 2-3 applicants.

Sub-grants for tourism organizations, education and training centers range between EUR 50,000 for a single applicant and up to EUR 150,000 for 2-3 applicants.

Sub-grants for local micro and small enterprises are projected at a maximum of EUR 100,000 for a single applicant and up to EUR 300,000 for 2-3 applicants.

The call for applications in the first stage runs through April 30. ik/08:33

