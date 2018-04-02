МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, April 02, 2018, 

Annual conference on first Budget of independent Macedonia

Monday, April 02, 2018  8:27 AM

Annual conference on first Budget of independent Macedonia

Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) - The inaugural annual conference by the Finance Ministry on April 2, the day when the first Budget of independent Republic of Macedonia was adopted, will take place in the Parliament on Monday.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski will deliver introductory remarks at the conference focusing on the management of public finances and economic growth.

World Bank’s Regional Director for Western Balkans Linda Van Gelder and former finance ministers Taki Fiti, Petar Gosev, Nikola Popovski and Trajko Slavevski will also address the conference.

The first budget of independent Republic of Macedonia was adopted on 2 April 1992. ik/08:26

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/19/2018 3:31:12 PM Parliament's Budget Council established
2/26/2018 11:27:35 AM Parliament to control national budget spending: conference
12/22/2017 6:48:18 PM Parliament adopts next year budget
12/22/2017 8:44:37 AM MPs to discuss supplemented draft-budget
12/20/2017 10:02:58 AM Greece parliament approves 2018 budget, govt says last under bailout

Mosaic

Los Angeles museum celebrates the art of the selfie

There's an art to taking the perfect selfie -- fro...

Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Gi...

Martin Scorsese to receive Golden Coach award

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese will be honoured...

Sarah Jessica Parker endorses Cynthia Nixon’s run for governor

After releasing an earlier statement that left her...

Grace Jones to play Exit

Grace Jones, one of the greatest contemporary musi...

Top