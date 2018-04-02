Annual conference on first Budget of independent Macedonia

Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) - The inaugural annual conference by the Finance Ministry on April 2, the day when the first Budget of independent Republic of Macedonia was adopted, will take place in the Parliament on Monday.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski will deliver introductory remarks at the conference focusing on the management of public finances and economic growth.

World Bank’s Regional Director for Western Balkans Linda Van Gelder and former finance ministers Taki Fiti, Petar Gosev, Nikola Popovski and Trajko Slavevski will also address the conference.

The first budget of independent Republic of Macedonia was adopted on 2 April 1992. ik/08:26

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.