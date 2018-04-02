Annual conference on first Budget of independent Macedonia
- Monday, April 02, 2018 8:27 AM
Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) - The inaugural annual conference by the Finance Ministry on April 2, the day when the first Budget of independent Republic of Macedonia was adopted, will take place in the Parliament on Monday.
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski will deliver introductory remarks at the conference focusing on the management of public finances and economic growth.
World Bank’s Regional Director for Western Balkans Linda Van Gelder and former finance ministers Taki Fiti, Petar Gosev, Nikola Popovski and Trajko Slavevski will also address the conference.
The first budget of independent Republic of Macedonia was adopted on 2 April 1992. ik/08:26
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:09 PM | Annual conference on first budget of independent Macedonia
The government will keep making efforts for budgets to create conditions stimulating the economy thr...
- 5:50 PM | Stavreski's Secret Ingredient to compete for Cleveland International Film Festival prize
Gjorče Stavreski's Secret Ingredient will be screened at the 42nd Cleveland International Film Festi...
- 5:46 PM | Greece: Prosecutor says ex-minister guilty of money laundering
A prosecutor in Athens on Monday proposed that former minister Tasos Mandelis be found guilty of mon...
- 5:06 PM | PM Zaev says there's no need for early parliamentary polls
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev welcomed Monday the decision of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE to go back...
- 4:51 PM | Macedonian 'Charlie's Angels' documentary to premier on Belgrade’s TV N1
The documentary 'Charlie's Angels', telling a story about Macedonia Special Prosecution Office (SPO...