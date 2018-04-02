Mayors to be briefed over Rural Development Programme
- Monday, April 02, 2018 8:35 AM
Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) - The Rural Development Programme 2018 will be presented before mayors in Skopje on Monday.
Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski, Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov and Agency for Financial Support of Agriculture and Rural Development director Nikolce Babovski are set to address the event. ik/08:34
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:09 PM | Annual conference on first budget of independent Macedonia
The government will keep making efforts for budgets to create conditions stimulating the economy thr...
- 5:50 PM | Stavreski's Secret Ingredient to compete for Cleveland International Film Festival prize
Gjorče Stavreski's Secret Ingredient will be screened at the 42nd Cleveland International Film Festi...
- 5:46 PM | Greece: Prosecutor says ex-minister guilty of money laundering
A prosecutor in Athens on Monday proposed that former minister Tasos Mandelis be found guilty of mon...
- 5:06 PM | PM Zaev says there's no need for early parliamentary polls
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev welcomed Monday the decision of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE to go back...
- 4:51 PM | Macedonian 'Charlie's Angels' documentary to premier on Belgrade’s TV N1
The documentary 'Charlie's Angels', telling a story about Macedonia Special Prosecution Office (SPO...