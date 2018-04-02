Mayors to be briefed over Rural Development Programme

Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) - The Rural Development Programme 2018 will be presented before mayors in Skopje on Monday.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski, Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov and Agency for Financial Support of Agriculture and Rural Development director Nikolce Babovski are set to address the event. ik/08:34

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.