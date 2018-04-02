МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, April 02, 2018, 

Mayors to be briefed over Rural Development Programme

Monday, April 02, 2018  8:35 AM

Mayors to be briefed over Rural Development Programme

Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) - The Rural Development Programme 2018 will be presented before mayors in Skopje on Monday.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski, Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov and Agency for Financial Support of Agriculture and Rural Development director Nikolce Babovski are set to address the event. ik/08:34

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
4/2/2018 2:27:30 PM Rural municipalities require more funds from Rural Development Programme

Mosaic

Los Angeles museum celebrates the art of the selfie

There's an art to taking the perfect selfie -- fro...

Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Gi...

Martin Scorsese to receive Golden Coach award

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese will be honoured...

Sarah Jessica Parker endorses Cynthia Nixon’s run for governor

After releasing an earlier statement that left her...

Grace Jones to play Exit

Grace Jones, one of the greatest contemporary musi...

Top