Macedonia to use South Korean cyber security experiences

Skopje, 2 April 2018 (MIA) - A workshop on national framework and strategy for cyber security and functioning of a national CERT/CSIRT, which takes place in Skopje on Monday, focuses on exchange of experiences and practice between South Korea and Macedonia in the field of cyber security.

The workshop is organized by the Ministry of Information Society and Administration, the Korea Internet & Security Agency and the World Bank.

Minister Damjan Mancevski said the Government is open to experiences from developed countries over their challenges, but also committed to cooperation with all institutions, the private and the civil sector, and universities in enhancement of cyber security in Macedonia.

"We need to protect our information space. Institutions and companies have to win all battles, while hackers only one. Therefore we must be prepared and vigilant at all times and respond to challenges," added Mancevski.

He said one of the tasks is to raise awareness over the threat of cyber attacks.

"The citizens' trust in services and institutions depends primarily from the security of their data and cyber security in general. In the coming period we will introduce the electronic register of the population and a new web portal of e-services. They carry within the electronic identity of citizens. We will all have personal data stored somewhere and used by institutions. Besides the benefits at offer, we will also have to secure this data," stressed Mancevski.

He said South Korea is considered one of the most digitally-advanced countries in the world, but also one under the highest threat.

"The South Korean government invests heavily in cyber security and that is why their experience is important to us," underlined Mancevski.

