Nikolovski: Russia will not sanction Macedonian agriculture exports

Ohrid, 3 April 2018 (MIA) – Agriculture Minister Ljupco Nikolovski said Tuesday he did not expect the latest events related to Russia to negatively impact our agriculture exports to the Russian market.

"I'm the president of the intergovernmental Macedonian-Russian committee and I haven't heard of any potential sanctions or other measures arising from current politics," Nikolovski told reporters after his working meeting with Albanian Agriculture Minister Niko Peleshi in Ohrid earlier today.

According to Nikolovski, unlike previous practices that led to Macedonian producers being denied access to foreign markets, the current government is focused on finding new markets for Macedonian products.

"To strengthen trade overall, the Ministry and I are focused on providing our producers with free access to international markets.

"We don't expect any sanctions from either side. On the contrary, we are negotiating contracts enabling Macedonian producers to enter new foreign markets." mr/17:41

