New tourism tax prompts prices to rise in Greece

Athens, 9 April 2018 (MIA) - Prices of rented apartments and hotel rooms will go up by €0.50 and €4 per night as Greece has introduced the new 'stayover' tax.

The fee refers to a room per night, not to an individual, thus it is called overnight stay tax, according Hellenic Hoteliers Federation (HHF) chief Grigoris Tasios.

"The 'stayover' tax should be covered by the tourists once they check-in. It covers hotels and rented apartments and rooms. The fee depends of the category of the establishment - €0.50 for one- and two-star hotels, €1.50 for three-star hotels, €3 for 4-star hotels and €4 for 5-star hotels," Tasios told MIA.

The overnight stay tax was adopted in 2016 alongside other measures estimated at €1.8 billion as part of the Greek government's obligations towards international creditors. It entered into force on 1 January 2018, MIA reported from Athens.

The tax is expected to further boost the Greek budget.

As regards some reports circulating last week in Macedonia that Halkidiki would impose an ecological tax during the summer season, it turned out to be fake news, i.e. an April Fool's joke of the media in Serbia. ba/15:44

