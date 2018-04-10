Macedonia's investment benefits presented in Dubai

Skopje, 10 April 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's investment opportunities and economic state were presented at the 8th Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Conference taking place Monday through Wednesday in Dubai.

It is supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai.

Macedonian Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi is taking part in the forum, where he has met with several interested investors, the Economy Ministry said Tuesday.

Minister Bekteshi held talks with the entrepreneur B. R. Shetty, one of the most successful businessmen in the world and one of the richest people in the UAE. The businessman said he was interested in visiting Macedonia to learn firsthand the country's benefits for investing.

The Indian-born businessman is the founder of a number of companies based in the United Arab Emirates. He is non-executive chairman of Abu Dhabi based NMC Healthcare and chairman of UAE Exchange. He is also founder, CEO and MD of Neopharma and Chairman of BRS Ventures.

Later in the day, Bekteshi is expected to have several official meetings with members of the government in UAE in order to promote the investment opportunities and policies for attracting investments.

The Macedonian Minister is taking part in the summit by an invitation of the UAE Minister of Economy, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori.

The annual event is considered the world's leading platform for foreign direct investments. The conference brings together tens of thousands of participants from over 100 countries, including state and government officials, scholars, businessmen, officials of chambers of commerce, banks, financial institutions, etc. ba/14:00

