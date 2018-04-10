Macedonia to sign MoU with Bulgaria on coupling day-ahead electricity markets

Skopje, 10 April 2018 (MIA) – At its regular session Tuesday, Macedonia’s government adopted a report related to signing a memo of understanding with Bulgaria on coupling the day-ahead electricity markets of the two countries.

The government also adopted the wording of the MoU, which is to be signed by Macedonia’s Ministry of Economy and Bulgaria’s Ministry of Energy.

The document will enable Macedonia to join the electricity market of the South-East Europe. It is a result of and the new regulations that envisage a liberalization of the domestic energy market and the Macedonia-Bulgaria Friendship Treaty, the government said in a press release. lk/18:40

