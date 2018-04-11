World Bank supports progressive taxation

Skopje, 11 April 2018 (MIA) - The World Bank supports the announced tax reform and the introduction of progressive taxation but issues caution over the threshold of the higher tax.

"We support the progressive taxation analyzed by the Finance Ministry. They are moving in the right direction, taking into consideration the information we have, but a careful analysis should be carried out over the threshold of the higher tax rate," said Marco Mantovanelli, Head of the World Bank Office in Skopje.

The World Bank presented Wednesday the regular economic report for the Western Balkans. ik/11:44

