World Bank issues positive outlook for Macedonia

Skopje, 11 April 2018 (MIA) - The World Bank sees a positive trend in the Western Balkans and issues a positive outlook regarding Macedonia's economic growth in the near future, heard a presentation of the World Bank Regular Economic Report for the Western Balkans on Wednesday.

"The economic effects of the political crisis in Macedonia lasted longer than expected. Growth slowed down to zero in 2017 due to the big drop in investments. However, the economy has started to recover in 2018, led by consumption and investments," said Marco Mantovanelli, Head of the World Bank Office in Macedonia.

According to the World Bank, Macedonia's NATO and EU integration could accelerate structural reforms and increase investors' confidence, while accelerated growth could help fiscal consolidation. Continual efforts are recommended for fiscal consolidation, tax reforms, improvement of the quality and efficiency of social spending, rationalization of subsidies, especially in agriculture, sustainability of the pension system, improvement of the public finance management and public investments.

Recommendations also include maintenance of the reform momentum for enhancement of productivity and growth perspectives.

The World Bank claims one of the challenges for the region is the emigration of university-educated staff, reaching up to 50 percent in Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina, while 25 percent of the population emigrated from Macedonia.

Linda Van Gelder, World Bank Regional Director for the Western Balkans, said growth is vulnerable to domestic and external shocks, while more robust growth in the coming years is conditional on the right mix of policies and regulations to reduce vulnerability to shocks and support growth.

She added that countries of the Western Balkans must reach a growth rate of five percent in order to reach the Western Europe average in 20 years.

"If they remain at the current level, the countries will need six decades," stressed Van Gelder.

The World Bank Regular Economic Report (RER) for the Western Balkans says GDP in the region declined from 3.1 percent in 2016 to an estimated 2.4 percent in 2017, following a harsh winter and lower investments. Growth is forecast to rebound to 3.2 percent in 2018 and 3.5 percent by 2019.

Regarding Macedonia, growth is projected to rebound to 2.3 percent in 2018, driven by consumption and recovering investment. It is expected to rise to 2.7 percent in 2019 and 3 percent in 2020. ik/12:42

###

