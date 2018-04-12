Vice Premier Angjusev, Minister Sugareski visit Serbia

Skopje, 12 April 2018 (MIA) - Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev and Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski pay a visit to Belgrade on Thursday.

Angjusev and Sugareski are scheduled to meet with Serbia's Deputy PM and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic.

In addition, they will meet Serbian Chamber of Commerce president Marko Cadez and present investment opportunities and measures supporting the economy within the Government's Economic Growth Plan. ik/08:35

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.