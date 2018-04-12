МИА Лого
Thursday, April 12, 2018, 

Vice Premier Angjusev, Minister Sugareski visit Serbia

Thursday, April 12, 2018  8:36 AM

Skopje, 12 April 2018 (MIA) - Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev and Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski pay a visit to Belgrade on Thursday.

Angjusev and Sugareski are scheduled to meet with Serbia's Deputy PM and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic.

In addition, they will meet Serbian Chamber of Commerce president Marko Cadez and present investment opportunities and measures supporting the economy within the Government's Economic Growth Plan. ik/08:35

