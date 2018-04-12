Macedonia, Serbia reach agreement over joint border crossing

Belgrade, 12 April 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia and Serbia are the first countries in the region to reach an agreement for facilitation of all procedures for transport of commodities and passengers at border crossings, said Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev and Serbia's Vice PM and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic after Thursday's meeting, also attended by Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski, MIA reports from Belgrade.

"We agreed on establishing a single customs point at the Tabanovce border crossing, funded by the two countries and the Western Balkans Investment Framework. We believe that construction works will begin in 2019," said Vice Premier Angjusev.

Interlocutors also discussed infrastructure projects linking both countries, with Angjusev saying the Corridor 10 construction is already completed in the railroad section, while the final part of the motorway section Demir Kapija-Smokvica is to be put into operation by the end of April.

Vice PM Mihajlovic said Serbia was also prepared to start the joint border crossing in 2019, adding that construction of the Corridor 10 motorway section via the Grdelica gorge is in the final stage.

"The section will be nearly completed by the summer season. We will decide whether to open it then or wait for month or two," said Mihajlovic.

He thanked Macedonia for its support in the field of electronic issuance of construction permits and cadastre issues, committing to intensive mutual cooperation.

During the Belgrade visit, Angjusev and Sugareski also met with Serbian Chamber of Commerce president Marko Cadez and presented investment opportunities and measures supporting the economy within the Government's Economic Growth Plan before Chamber members. ik/15:59

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.