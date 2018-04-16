Minister Nikolovski to meet winemakers

Skopje, 16 April 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski will meet winemakers in winery "Stobi" on Monday.

The meeting will focus on the new yields, production plans and buyout of grapes. ik/08:28

