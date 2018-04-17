МИА Лого
ЕВН
Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 

Conference on public infrastructure in SEE

Tuesday, April 17, 2018  9:08 AM

Skopje, 17 April 2018 (MIA) - Regional conference on public infrastructure in Southeast Europe, organized by think-tank Analytica, is to be held in Skopje on Tuesday.

Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski is set to open the conference, including the presentation of a regional analysis on public infrastructure in SEE, in the framework of project "Civil Society Organizations as Equal Partners in Monitoring Public Finance".

The event, which brings together experts from the European Investment Bank, Bankwatch, Energy Community, Agora Energiewende, will focus on EU's role in the planning and financing of infrastructure in Southeast Europe, as well as lessons learned in the region from the viewpoint of CSOs from Serbia, Macedonia and Bulgaria.

Bosnia-Herzegovina foundation Wings of Hope is the project coordinator, also including CSOs from Macedonia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. ik/09:07

