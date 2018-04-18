Macedonia hosts the first Western Balkans Digital Summit

Skopje, 18 April 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia hosts the first ever Western Balkans Digital Summit (#DSWB6) in Skopje on 18-19 April.

The summit is part of the Berlin Process and represents an opportunity of bringing the Western Balkans countries closer to the EU. The Government in Skopje is hosting the summit, co-organised by the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) in cooperation with the rest of the Western Balkan Governments, EC and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

The high-level event includes panel discussions about digital connectivity; integrating WB economies into the Digital Single Market; enhancing cyber security; improving digital skills; digitization of industry and interactive discussions between governments, academia, enterprises, innovators, CSOs, youth organizations, etc.

#DSWB6 is to be attended by Heads of State of WB6 economies, Ministers responsible for digital agenda from WB6 and EU member states participating in the Berlin Process, European Commission, RCC, representatives from IT industries and businesses, academia, youth, etc.

An integral part of the summit will be the EXPO where interested companies will have the chance to present their work. Additional side events include Digital Talks – an open session on the various topics from the field of digitalisation for all interested participants as well as a Conference on Combating Fake News.

Aside from the summit, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will hold an official dinner with WB6 prime ministers. sk/08:59

