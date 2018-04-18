Angjusev: Future of energy in renewable sources

Skopje, 18 April 2018 (MIA) - The future of energy lies in renewable sources. The key challenge is how to develop energy capacities from renewable sources while establishing a mechanism that does not affect the electricity price paid by the end user. An additional challenge is how energy from renewable sources can be balanced in the energy system, said Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev on Tuesday.

In an address at session "Contribution of Renewables to Energy Security" within the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, Angjusev said Macedonia's new Law on Energy introduces a system of "premiums", a model stimulating investments and increase of the share by renewable sources.

He added that small countries, which produce insufficient quantities of electricity for their own needs and must import it, should work on energy networking with neighboring and other states, as well as establish transparent mechanisms for allocation of transmission capacities.

Panelists agreed there is a need for clear regulations, technology and funds to develop capacities from renewable energy sources.

Vice Premier Angjusev met with a number of ministers in charge of energy issue at the event sidelines. ik/09:32

###

