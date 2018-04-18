Digital Summit kicks off – opportunity for Western Balkans to better connect

Skopje, 18 April 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia hosts the first ever Western Balkans Digital Summit (#DSWB6) in Skopje on 18-19 April. The summit brings together representatives from governments, businesses, regional organizations, CSOs, academia and youth with the goal to set up a digital platform for exchanging of ideas and proposals.

PM Zoran Zaev addressing the summit’s opening ceremony said that the gathering will contribute the countries from the region to connect even stronger with the new technology and to use it to better cooperate.

“Digitization is an opportunity that should not be missed if we want to secure a future. Regional cooperation is crucial in connecting citizens and countries of the Western Balkans. That regional cooperation becomes important with the Berlin Process, and especially with the adoption of the plan in Trieste,” Zaev said.

The high-level event includes panel discussions about digital connectivity; integrating WB economies into the Digital Single Market; enhancing cyber security; improving digital skills and digitization of industry.

The summit is part of the Berlin Process and represents an opportunity of bringing the Western Balkans countries closer to the EU. #DSWB6 is attended by Heads of State of WB6 economies, Ministers responsible for digital agenda from WB6 and EU member states participating in the Berlin Process, European Commission, including EU Commissioners Johannes Hahn and Mariya Gabriel, representatives from RCC, IT industries and businesses, academia, youth, etc.

An integral part of the summit will be the EXPO where interested companies will have the chance to present their work. Additional side events include Digital Talks – an open session on the various topics from the field of digitalisation for all interested participants as well as a Conference on Combating Fake News.

Aside from the summit, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who is to arrive Wednesday afternoon in Skopje, is to hold an official dinner with WB6 prime ministers. sk/11:21

