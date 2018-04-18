Western Balkans Digital Summit: Digital European integration, cooperation and cheaper roaming

Skopje, 18 April 2018 (MIA) - Opportunities of digitization that will provide greater connectivity between citizens and businesses in the Western Balkans and the EU should not be missed owing to the fact that it will enable the region to faster integrate in the EU. Crucial to this is the capacity for using digital technologies, the relevant infrastructure, but also the benefits from the efforts of mutual reduction of roaming charges, is the message conveyed at the official opening of the first ever Western Balkans Digital Summit (#DSWB6) hosted by Macedonia on 18-19 April.

“Digitization is an opportunity that should not be missed if we want to secure a future. Regional cooperation is crucial in connecting citizens and countries of the Western Balkans. That regional cooperation becomes important with the Berlin Process, and especially with the adoption of the plan in Trieste,” PM Zoran Zaev said addressing the summit’s opening ceremony.

He said that investing in new technologies will bring efficiency and productivity, and most importantly there are no big and small players in the digital world. Digital economy is key instrument in business, politics, education and security.

I am confident that such regional event will help in the regional markets, Zaev said, underlying that funds for digitization are constantly provided in the budget. He expressed readiness the state to cover eventual loss that would occur in the mobile operators from the reduction of roaming charges, because the benefit would be great if businesses and citizens are connected.

Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, said that the common future will be defined from the capacities to seize benefits in digital transformation. We work hard on preparation of the digital agenda for the Western Balkans, as a key initiative that will be presented at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in May in Sofia.

“The goal is to enable digital transformation of society in the Western Balkans. We will provide this by adoption of multi-sectoral approach which faces the main future challenges, development of digital skills especially in women, development of connectivity and infrastructure, mobilization of public administration and e-government, strengthening our resilience and cyber safety. We intend to reduce prices with the EU and we will do so in the coming months,” Gabriel said.

She welcomes the willingness of the mobile operators to engage in the constructive dialogue for exploring all ways to reduce roaming charges which are high not only in the Western Balkans region but also in the EU. She also pointed out that this is a very complex topic for which EU took ten years to achieve it.

Therefore the process and discussions about the detailed roaming roadmap are still under development, but our goal is along with the mobile operators, and the responsible telecommunications authorities to ensure that roaming charges to be cut at the summit in May, Gabriel said, adding that the full coverage of all consumers in the region is the first prerequisite for concluding an agreement to reduce roaming charges in the Western Balkans and the EU.

Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski expected that Western Balkans will be sooner digitally integrated in Europe rather than politically.

“I expect roaming charges in the region and with the EU countries to drastically decrease and to mutually recognise digital certificates. I expect to agree on joint approach to improve broadband internet access and I expect Western Balkans to become next ICT destination in the world and our young people to be leaders in raising digital skills and to stay in their countries, Mancevski said.

The summit continues with prime ministers panel which will be attended by prime ministers of Macedonia, BiH and Kosovo, ministers, businessmen and representatives of ICT sector.

An integral part of the summit will be the EXPO where interested companies will have the chance to present their work. Additional side events include Digital Talks – an open session on the various topics from the field of digitalisation for all interested participants as well as a Conference on Combating Fake News. sk/13:22

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.