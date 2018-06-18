Panel discussion on use of alternative fuels
- Monday, June 18, 2018 9:55 AM
Skopje, 18 June 2018 (MIA) – A panel discussion will be held at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering in Skopje on Monday on the use of alternative fuels in Macedonia.
Vice-premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering Darko Danev, and Usje Cement Factory CEO Boris Hrisafov will participate.
The discussion has been organized by the Macedonian National Cleaner Production Center and UNIDO, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. mr/09:55
