Peter: Deal wiith Greece will influence business tremendously

Skopje, 18 June 2018 (MIA) – Stefan Peter, the President of the Economic Chamber of Macedonia's Foreign Investors Council, said that the signing of the name deal between Macedonia and Greece would have a tremendous influence on business, which citizens might not realize immediately.

However, according to Peter, the deal is 'the first brick of the EU house'.

"I'm a European businessman," Peter told a news conference Monday, "and the advantages from Macedonia's EU integration are obvious to me. Over the weekend, Macedonia showed it's not an island; it interacts with its neighbors. The same goes for foreign investors. We have integrated within Macedonian society."

The news conference was held to promote the upcoming World Picnic scheduled for June 24 at Skopje's City Park.

The third such annual event aims to present the cultures of the Foreign Investors Council member countries, as well as to raise money for charity.

Visitors donating MKD 100 will have the opportunity to taste international dishes such as Wiener Schnitzel, French croissants, Turkish döner, and Greek gyro. Proceeds go to community kitchens.



More than 2,000 people attended the first World Picnic in 2016. mr/12:35

