Peter: Deal wiith Greece will influence business tremendously
- Monday, June 18, 2018 12:36 PM
Skopje, 18 June 2018 (MIA) – Stefan Peter, the President of the Economic Chamber of Macedonia's Foreign Investors Council, said that the signing of the name deal between Macedonia and Greece would have a tremendous influence on business, which citizens might not realize immediately.
However, according to Peter, the deal is 'the first brick of the EU house'.
"I'm a European businessman," Peter told a news conference Monday, "and the advantages from Macedonia's EU integration are obvious to me. Over the weekend, Macedonia showed it's not an island; it interacts with its neighbors. The same goes for foreign investors. We have integrated within Macedonian society."
The news conference was held to promote the upcoming World Picnic scheduled for June 24 at Skopje's City Park.
The third such annual event aims to present the cultures of the Foreign Investors Council member countries, as well as to raise money for charity.
Visitors donating MKD 100 will have the opportunity to taste international dishes such as Wiener Schnitzel, French croissants, Turkish döner, and Greek gyro. Proceeds go to community kitchens.
More than 2,000 people attended the first World Picnic in 2016. mr/12:35
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:28 PM | Three children aged 4, 2, 1 die in Veles fire
Three children aged 4, 2 and 1 died in a fire that broke out on the outskirts of Veles late on Wedne...
- 9:20 PM | Erdogan says Turkey became safe haven for refugees, West hid behind barbed wires
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey became a safe haven for refugees while the W...
- 8:57 PM | Trump to order end of immediate immigrant family separations at U.S. border
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order on immigration on Wednesday to end...
- 8:46 PM | WC 2018: Uruguay makes knockout stage, Saudi Arabia out after 1-0 loss
Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to a goal from striker Luis Suarez, propelling the...
- 8:41 PM | Committee for changes in Macedonian, Greek instruction books in coming weeks
A committee working on changes in instruction books in both Macedonia and Greece will be established...