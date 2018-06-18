МИА Лого
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

Government to negotiate with Hellenic Petroleum, gas pipeline to Greece next year

Monday, June 18, 2018  2:02 PM

Skopje, 18 June 2018 (MIA) - Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev said Monday that Hellenic Petroleum initiates and the government will gladly accept to meet and to negotiate about the gas pipeline.

Angjusev told reporters at the press briefing in the government that negotiations have not started, but will start and the public will be informed about it.

“Hellenic Petroleum initiates a meeting with the government, which we will gladly accept. We will not run away from any talks, or problems that are inherited, we must accept and resolve them,” Angjusev said.

In regard to the gas pipeline to Greece, he said that it is likely that the activities will start to be realized in the second half of 2019. Memorandum of Understanding exists, which should start to be implemented, Angjusev said.

“International institutions show interest in funding this pipeline. Its construction will mean competitiveness of gas supply, and the opportunity for Macedonia to become a transit country. We expect the realization next year. The basic project will now be developed, followed by a tender preparation,” Angjusev said. sk/14:00

