Skopje hosts 10th LANDNET workshop
- Tuesday, June 19, 2018 9:32 AM
Skopje, 19 June 2018 (MIA) - The 10th LANDNET workshop organised by FAO and supported by Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy will take place June 19-21 in Skopje.
The workshop is also a Regional Consultation Workshop for the FAO regional study on land consolidation legislation with focus on identifying regional best practice and developing generic guidance on the drafting of land consolidation legislation.
Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski, FAO expert Morten Hartvigsen and Rik Wouters from UNECE are to address the event. sk/09:31
