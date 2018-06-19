Land consolidation for more competitive agriculture: workshop

Skopje, 19 June 2018 (MIA) - More than 140 land management professionals from over 30 European and Central Asian countries and different organizations attend Tuesday in Skopje the 10th LANDNET workshop organised by FAO and supported by Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy.

The workshop is also Regional Consultation Workshop for the FAO regional study on land consolidation legislation with focus on identifying regional best practice and developing generic guidance on the drafting of land consolidation legislation.

In Macedonia, as it was underlined, FAO helps farmers to resolve the problem of land fragmentation and insufficiently developed agricultural infrastructure.

“The amendments to the Law on Consolidation of Agricultural Land, which were adopted in May 2018, are important step towards efficient and transparent implementation of the activities for land consolidation, in accordance with best international principles of consolidation,” FAO land tenure expert Morten Hartvigsen said.

According to Agriculture Minister Ljupco Nikolovski, who opened the workshop, agricultural land consolidation is only the starting point in creating active farmers-entrepreneurs, who will be prepared to compete with farmers on the European market.

For the efficient implementation of this complex process, we are ready to learn and accept the new international trends, ideas and ways of managing the areas as a key resource in the agriculture and rural development policies, Nikolovski said.

He once again pointed out that vast majority of agricultural holdings in Macedonia or 80 percent of the total arable land are 1,62 hectares made up of multiple parcels-5 or more on average.

This fragmentation of agricultural land has adverse effects on the productivity, competitiveness and efficiency of farms, and preventing further modernization and economies of scale, Nikolovski said.

The 10th LANDNET workshop organised by FAO and supported by Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy takes place June 19-21 in Skopje. Main objectives of the workshop is to present and validate the outcome of the FAO regional study on land consolidation legislation and to present and discuss gender principles and issues in land governance in Western Balkans. The representatives from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Britain, Georgia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey, Finland and France take part at the workshop. sk/12:53

