New U.S. investment in Macedonia
- Tuesday, June 19, 2018 5:49 PM
Skopje, 19 June 2018 (MIA) - U.S. company "Telamon" will invest EUR 4 million in a Macedonian plant, opening 300 jobs in the first five years.
The Government endorsed the draft-agreement on state aid for the company at its 75. session on Tuesday.
Telamon manufactures wire harness assembly, automotive secondary harnesses, automotive switch assembly, light industrial assembly, and kitting and packaging services to automotive and industrial-related customers.
As one of the largest private companies in Indiana, Telamon has nine domestic locations in Indiana, Illinois, California, Arkansas, Ohio, New Jersey, Kansas, Kentucky, and Missouri, and three international facilities in China (2) and Mexico. The Macedonia plant will be the seat of Telamon-Europe. ik/17:47
