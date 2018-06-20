Budget review not in the pipeline: FinMin

Skopje, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said Wednesday the Budget review is not in the pipeline because the realization of revenues is excellent and in line with projections.

"We absolutely have no problems with the revenues, which is excellent news. We can fully realize the budget," Tevdovski told reporters after the signing of an agreement between EBRD and Ohridska Banka over a new loan to boost private Macedonian businesses and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

According to him, the public can see the budget realization on a monthly basis.

"All economic parameters are positive, exports are excellent as are foreign investments in Q1. We only have a problem with the realization of the capital investments, mainly in civil engineering, which is already well-known. However, the State Statistical Office data show that the construction sector has posted an increase in April," added Tevdovski. ik/15:39

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.