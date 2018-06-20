PM Zaev meets EBRD officials
Skopje, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - We are working together on projects for strengthening of the economy and acceleration of the economic growth, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev at Wednesday's meeting with a delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
The EBRD delegation included Vice President Alain Pilloux, Managing Director for Central and South Eastern Europe Charlotte Ruhe, Western Balkans Director Zsuzsanna Hargitai, and Head of EBRD Skopje office Anca Ioana Ionescu, the Government said in a press release.
EBRD VP Pilloux expressed the bank's support to the Macedonian Government for the name agreement and the strategic partnership with Greece, which represents an excellent opportunity to unlock many processes, regional projects and investment opportunities for the country and the region.
Interlocutors agreed that cooperation could intensify in the future, with enormous potentials in the fields of energy, renewable energy resources, gas distribution, construction and overhaul of road and railway infrastructure, local economic development, but also support to the private sector.
Discussions also tackled EBRD's support in overcoming the municipalities' financial problems and their stabilization, accompanied by improvement of the local public finance management.
Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev, Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski and the PM's adviser on economy and finance Fatmir Besimi also attended the meeting. ik/15:50
