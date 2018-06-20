EBRD loan to Ohridska Banka to boost Macedonian SME businesses

Skopje, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - The EBRD is launching a new Western Balkans Competitiveness Support Programme. The first bank in the region to join this facility is Ohridska Banka, which is signing a EUR 10 million loan to boost private Macedonian businesses and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

These SMEs form the backbone of the local economy. According to EU figures, they account for almost two thirds of total value added and about four fifth of all jobs, well above the respective EU averages of 57 per cent and 66 per cent.

Yet access to finance remains challenging and the EBRD loan is set to offer private business new opportunities to find the means for investments. The funds will be specifically targeted at upgrades of production facilities to improve the competitiveness of local companies.

Ohridska Bank is the fifth largest Macedonian bank and a subsidiary of Société Générale S.A., a French multinational banking and financial services company. Ohridska Banka has a market share of eight per cent by total assets and branch network covering all major cities in the countries.

Ohridska Banka, a long-term partner of the EBRD, is the first bank to sign up to the new EBRD Western Balkans Competitiveness Support Program, which builds on an earlier €20 million competitiveness support facility, active between 2010 and 2015 and also supported by the European Union to the tune of €4 million.

Financial support will be complemented by technical assistance for the implementation and monitoring of programmes to improve competitiveness and performance. Grants for technical assistance and incentives that will be paid to sub-borrowers upon successful completion of their projects have been secured by the EU. Within one year from now, the EBRD expects to make available up to €30 million in loans to the Macedonian commercial banks, while the EU would contribute a further €6 million.

The region-wide finance of €70 million of EBRD loans and €15 million in EU grants will bring the size of the overall framework up to a total of €124 million in EBRD loans supported by €26 million in EU grant funds.

“Private sector competitiveness was and remains one of the major themes of the EBRD’s Macedonian country strategy. We want to offer further incentives now to help local companies improve their competitiveness and prepare for participation on the European markets,” said Alain Pilloux, EBRD Vice-President, Banking, who signed the agreement at a ceremony attended by the Macedonian Minister of Finance, Dragan Tevdovski, and the EU’s Jaromír Levíček, Head of Section, Economic Issues, Institution-Building, Cross-Border Cooperation, Skopje.

“I am really glad, that we are the first bank in the market that will offer a preferential credit line for small and medium-sized enterprises in the total amount of €10 million, supported by the EBRD, through grants intended for companies of up to 15% of the total loan value. As dedicated and reliable partner of the Macedonian economy, Ohridska Banka Societe Generale, through its favorable loans placement, continuous the support to the SMEs which are the core of the Macedonian economy”, stated Branka Pavlovic, President of the Management board of Ohridska Banka AD Skopje.

The EBRD has been investing in the Macedonian economy since 1993. To date, the Bank has signed over 110 projects in the country with a net cumulative business volume of more than €1.75 billion. ik/15:29

